Stones, eggs pelted on ex-YSRC MLA’s houses

VIJAYAWADA: Security at the houses of YSRC MLA candidates Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan and Devineni Avinash in Vijayawada has been beefed up following the alleged attacks of TDP cadre and activists on Friday. Also, police security was provided to Gudivada former MLA Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Kodali Nani) with TDP cadres throwing eggs and pelting stones on the latter’s house on Friday afternoon.

According to YSRC leaders, scores of TDP activists reached Nani’s house in the town on Friday afternoon and reportedly tried to enter the house forcefully. When Nani’s personal security prevented them from entering the house, angry party workers threw eggs, pelted stones and burst crackers in front of Nani’s house and celebrated the party’s victory.

They further raised slogans against Nani and threatened him of dire consequences for abusing TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, his son Lokesh and other TDP leaders when YSRC was in power.

Meanwhile, Telugu Yuvatha followers tried to enter Vallabhaneni Vamsi’s house in Vijayawada forcefully and allegedly damaged a car in the cellar. Upon receiving information, Machavaram police inspector B Gunaramu along with his team rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Around 20 people raised slogans against Vamsi near his residence for making derogatory comments on Gannavaram elect MLA Yarlagadda Venkata Rao and TDP leaders in the past. Anticipating the same situation might prevail, Gunadala police beefed up security at East constituency YSRC MLA candidate Devineni Avinash residence in Gunadala.