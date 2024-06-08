Thunderstorms likely in parts of Andhra Pradesh till June 11

VISAKHAPATNAM: Conditions are favourable for the southwest monsoon to enter the remaining parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh in the next three to four days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Amaravati Centre, in its latest forecast, revealed that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP), and Rayalaseema. Gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are likely over NCAP, Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema on Saturday. The same weather conditions are likely to continue until June 11.

According to the APSDMA, Prakasam, Nellore, Kurnool, Nandyala, Chittoor, and Tirupati districts are likely to receive light to moderate rains with scattered thunderstorms on Saturday. While light rain with thunderstorms is lying over Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Kakinada, Konaseema, East and West Godavari, Krishna, Bapatla, and Palnadu districts, rain lashed several places across Nandyala, Palnadu, Kurnool, Sri Sathya Sai, and YSR districts on Friday.

Bandi Atmakur and Gosapadu in Nandyala district recorded the highest rainfall of 50 mm and 56.25 mm, respectively, on Friday. Amaravati in Palnadu recorded 44.5 mm of rainfall.