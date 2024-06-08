What led to the fall of YSRC in Andhra's Anantapur?

ANANTAPUR: The reasons for the total rout of the YSRC in the erstwhile Anantapur district are one too many. The YSRC seems to have committed the mistake of taking the party workers and government employees for granted, which has become its nemesis. There was strife in the middle and lower levels of the party, which went ignored. There were scuffles for one upmanship in the party which was left to fester.

Another factor that did the party in was the growing frustration of the party cadres with local leaders. Over a period of time, they began treating their area of operation as their personal fiefdoms, which distanced the cadres from them. This apart, the Congress, whose presence had dimmed the prospects of the YSRC. Though the Congress had no hope of winning, it was in the fray to take the YSRC down along with it. Above all, a strong anti-incumbency wave had brought the party down in the elections.

Take for instance, Hindupur, which is a commercial town. Traders desire peace to do their business without any disruption. But, dissidence in the YSRC grew with the party’s top leadership giving party tickets to non-locals to contest in the Assembly and LS elections.

Those who landed the party tickets could not get full cooperation with the local leaders and cadres. It was also alleged that these non-local leaders even began land and other settlements to consolidate their position in Hindupur, which led to internal conflicts. These grey areas becoming more pronounced, the YSRC’s dream of breaking the TDP’s hold on Hindupur remained a pipe-dream.