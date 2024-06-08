What led to the fall of YSRC in Andhra's Anantapur?

ANANTAPUR: The reasons for the total rout of the YSRC in the erstwhile Anantapur district are one too many. The YSRC seems to have committed the mistake of taking the party workers and government employees for granted, which has become its nemesis. There was strife in the middle and lower levels of the party, which went ignored. There were scuffles for one upmanship in the party which was left to fester.
Another factor that did the party in was the growing frustration of the party cadres with local leaders. Over a period of time, they began treating their area of operation as their personal fiefdoms, which distanced the cadres from them. This apart, the Congress, whose presence had dimmed the prospects of the YSRC. Though the Congress had no hope of winning, it was in the fray to take the YSRC down along with it. Above all, a strong anti-incumbency wave had brought the party down in the elections.
Take for instance, Hindupur, which is a commercial town. Traders desire peace to do their business without any disruption. But, dissidence in the YSRC grew with the party’s top leadership giving party tickets to non-locals to contest in the Assembly and LS elections.
Those who landed the party tickets could not get full cooperation with the local leaders and cadres. It was also alleged that these non-local leaders even began land and other settlements to consolidate their position in Hindupur, which led to internal conflicts. These grey areas becoming more pronounced, the YSRC’s dream of breaking the TDP’s hold on Hindupur remained a pipe-dream.
The other important factor for the fall of the YSRC is the presence of the Congress in the fray. It split the YSRC votes in Madakasira, Dharmavaram and Guntakal where the party candidates lost with small margins. This was because the Congress helmed by Jagan Mohan Reddy’s sister YS Sharmila drew on the legacy of their late father YS Rajasekhara Reddy. If there was no Congress candidate in these constituencies, they would have gone into the YSRC kitty.
In Madakasira, the TDP got a vote share of 42.97%, while the YSRC candidate secured a vote share of 42.78%. The difference was a marginal 0.19%. The Congress candidate secured 9.34%. In Dharmavaram, the BJP candidate’s vote share was 48.46% and YSRC’s was 46.76%. The difference was 1.7%. Ironically, the Congress candidate’s vote share was 1.71%.
In Guntakal, the TDP secured 49.19% vote share, and the YSRC 45.89%. The difference was 3.3%. The Congress secured 2.49% vote share. The figures clearly show that the Congress dented the fortunes of YSRC. In Anantapur Urban, the severe anti-incumbency against the YSRC helped the TDP win the seat with a margin of 12.15% vote share. In Raptadu and Urvakonda, the unrestrained dominance of the MLA families, and shifting of loyalties within the family, saw YSRC lose out to the TDP.
In Uravakonda, the difference was 1.16% vote share, and here too the Congress, which got 2.33 % vote share, successfully split the YSRC vote. In Raptadu, people were vexed with the YSRC MLA’s family dominance, which saw the party suffer the worst defeat. The difference in vote share between the two parties was 10.74%.
In Penukonda, Kalyandurg and Rayadurg, the difference was 16.08%, 18.33%, and 18.25% vote share respectively.