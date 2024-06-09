Balayya’s charisma scores a hat-trick win in Hindupur assembly constituency

ANANTAPUR: In a remarkable display of political consistency, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has once again triumphed in the Hindupur Assembly constituency of the erstwhile Anantapur district in the recently concluded elections. The prominent actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna achieved a hat-trick by winning the seat for the third consecutive term.

The constituency has been a TDP bastion since 1983, with every candidate of the Yellow Party emerging victorious. Balakrishna, who entered politics after the bifurcation of the State in 2014, contested from Hindupur on TDP ticket and won his debut election. Ever since, the son of former Chief Minister and TDP founder Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao (NTR), maintained his winning streak in both 2019 and 2024.

Continuing the legacy of his father, Balakrishna became a focal point in the district politics. In the 2014 elections, he defeated his nearest rival, Naveen Nischal, by a margin of 16,196 votes. In 2019, he bested YSRC’s Mohammed Iqbal with a lead of 17,028 votes. In the fray for the third time, the incumbent MLA widened his victory margin significantly, defeating YSRC candidate TN Deepika by an impressive 32,597 votes.

The loyalty of Hindupur’ electorate to the TDP dates back to the party’s inception. Following the victory of Pamisetty Ranganayakulu in 1983, TDP founder NTR contested from Hindupur in the 1985, 1989 and 1994 elections and won. In the 1996 by-election, his son Nandamuri Harikrishna won and served as the Transport Minister in the State Cabinet.

The TDP’s dominance continued with CC Venkatarao winning in 1999, followed by P Ranganayakulu in 2004 and P Abdul Ghani in 2009.