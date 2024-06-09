Balayya’s charisma scores a hat-trick win in Hindupur assembly constituency

ANANTAPUR: In a remarkable display of political consistency, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has once again triumphed in the Hindupur Assembly constituency of the erstwhile Anantapur district in the recently concluded elections. The prominent actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna achieved a hat-trick by winning the seat for the third consecutive term.
The constituency has been a TDP bastion since 1983, with every candidate of the Yellow Party emerging victorious. Balakrishna, who entered politics after the bifurcation of the State in 2014, contested from Hindupur on TDP ticket and won his debut election. Ever since, the son of former Chief Minister and TDP founder Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao (NTR), maintained his winning streak in both 2019 and 2024.
Continuing the legacy of his father, Balakrishna became a focal point in the district politics. In the 2014 elections, he defeated his nearest rival, Naveen Nischal, by a margin of 16,196 votes. In 2019, he bested YSRC’s Mohammed Iqbal with a lead of 17,028 votes. In the fray for the third time, the incumbent MLA widened his victory margin significantly, defeating YSRC candidate TN Deepika by an impressive 32,597 votes.
The loyalty of Hindupur’ electorate to the TDP dates back to the party’s inception. Following the victory of Pamisetty Ranganayakulu in 1983, TDP founder NTR contested from Hindupur in the 1985, 1989 and 1994 elections and won. In the 1996 by-election, his son Nandamuri Harikrishna won and served as the Transport Minister in the State Cabinet.
The TDP’s dominance continued with CC Venkatarao winning in 1999, followed by P Ranganayakulu in 2004 and P Abdul Ghani in 2009.
Singanamala sentiment
In a noticeable continuation of a decades-old electoral trend, the Singanamala Assembly constituency in the undivided Anantapur district has once again proven to be a bellwether for the State elections. Since 1983, the party that wins this seat has invariably came to power in the State, a phenomenon that locals refer to as the ‘Singanamala Sentiment’.
The recently concluded general elections have further solidified this trend. Bandaru Sravani Sri of the TDP emerged victorious from Singanamala, mirroring her party’s success in forming the government.
The unique electoral pattern began with the formation of the TDP. In 1983, P Gurumoorthy won from Singanamala on a TDP ticket, and the party went on to form the government. The trend continued in 1985 with Kottapalli Jayaram’s victory for TDP.
The sentiment held true for the Congress when their candidate, Pamidi Shamantakamani, won the seat, coinciding with the Congress coming to power in the State in 1989.
The pattern persisted through the 1990s and early 2000s. TDP’s Kottapalli Jayaram’s victories in 1994 and 1999 were followed by TDP governments. Similarly, Congress candidate Sake Sailajanath’s wins in 2004 and 2009 were mirrored by Congress rule in the State. The trend continued in recent years with B Yamini Bala (TDP) in 2014 and Jonnalgadda Padmavathi (YSRC) in 2019, each of their victories aligning with their respective parties’ ascension to power in the State.