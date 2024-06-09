Delegation from Zambia appreciates natural farming techniques of Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: A delegation from Zambia is on a two-week visit to Andhra Pradesh to study community-based natural farming techniques. The delegation includes agriculture researchers from Zambia’s Ministry of Agriculture, farmers, and project functionaries from two community-based organisations—Kasisi Agricultural Training Centre (KATC) and Valponasca Learning Farm (VLF).

The Ministry of Agriculture, Zambia, has nominated Silumesi Mundia and two other training officers to study the Andhra Pradesh Community-Based Natural Farming (APCNF) model. Fr Claus Recktenwald from KATC has brought a delegation of 11 farmer practitioners, and Sr Modester Chansa from VLF arrived with five farmer representatives on Friday.

The KSTC, established in 1974, is a non-profit organisation run by Jesuit priests to promote sustainable organic agriculture in Lusaka County, improving livelihoods and building resilience to climate change.

Since 1984, the Salesian Sisters have been working across four counties in Northern Province, Zambia.

They established the Valponasca Learning Farm in 2012 to train young people in agriculture, providing formal education, professional training, and skills to 529 small-scale farmers.