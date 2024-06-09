Meet industry expectations: AP Chambers to new government

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) congratulated the TDP-led NDA for its landslide victory in the elections.

While exuding confidence that the new government will keep up its promises made to the people during the elections, and fulfil the hopes and aspirations of all, AP Chambers noted a lot of challenges are at the doorstep of the new government like the financial crisis and debt trap, greenfield capital city development, building investors’ confidence, addressing unemployment, etc.

In a release issued on Saturday, AP Chambers stated that the MSME sector is facing numerous challenges, and the new government must address the issues quickly in a way to bring life back to the sector. AP Chambers submitted the industry expectations and demands to all major political parties, including the TDP, BJP, JSP and YSRC in April to consider, and include the same in their poll manifestos.

There are several demands, which can be resolved and addressed immediately without much financial burden.