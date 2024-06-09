Neglect of second-rung leaders led to YSRC downfall?

SRIKAKULAM: Did the YSRC lose the recent Assembly elections in the district because it neglected the second-rung leaders of the party?

Sarpanches, MPTC members and village level leaders, who form the bulwark of the party in villages, gradually moved away from the YSRC after the leadership stopped paying any attention to them. This apart, the funds meant for the panchayats under the 14th and 15th Finance Commission did not reach them as the State government had diverted them to fund the welfare schemes.

In some constituencies, the sitting MLAs and their families became the tormentors. They resorted to corruption, encroachment of lands and indulged in political one-upmanship in their areas all the time. The anti-incumbency against them seems to have done the YSRC in, the elections in Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and Parvathipuram-Manyam districts for the first time.