Srikakulam MP Ram Mohan Naidu to be youngest Union Cabinet Minister

VIJAYAWADA: Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, the three-time MP from Srikakulam, is all set to become the youngest-ever Union Minister as he is reported to be inducted into Narendra Modi 3.0 Cabinet.

Ram Mohan Naidu won with a thumping majority of over 3.27 lakhs in the recently held elections.

Ram Mohan Naidu was born on December 18, 1987, in Nimmada, Srikakulam. He is the son of the noted politician from north coastal Andhra region late Yerran Naidu, who also served as a Union Minister.

Ram Mohan Naidu did his schooling at the prestigious Delhi Public School, RK Puram and pursued his undergraduate studies in Electrical Engineering from the renowned Purdue University, followed by a postgraduate degree in MBA from Long Island.

Ram Mohan Naidu had a passion for photography, which he pursued seriously during his college days. He is also an avid sports enthusiast, with a particular fondness for basketball and cricket.

The tragic demise of his father in a car accident in 2012 propelled him into the realm of politics. At age of 26, he won as the Lok Sabha MP from Srikakulam in 2014 to become the second youngest MP in the 16th Lok Sabha.