Srikakulam MP Ram Mohan Naidu to be youngest Union Cabinet Minister

VIJAYAWADA: Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, the three-time MP from Srikakulam, is all set to become the youngest-ever Union Minister as he is reported to be inducted into Narendra Modi 3.0 Cabinet.
Ram Mohan Naidu won with a thumping majority of over 3.27 lakhs in the recently held elections.
Ram Mohan Naidu was born on December 18, 1987, in Nimmada, Srikakulam. He is the son of the noted politician from north coastal Andhra region late Yerran Naidu, who also served as a Union Minister.
Ram Mohan Naidu did his schooling at the prestigious Delhi Public School, RK Puram and pursued his undergraduate studies in Electrical Engineering from the renowned Purdue University, followed by a postgraduate degree in MBA from Long Island.
Ram Mohan Naidu had a passion for photography, which he pursued seriously during his college days. He is also an avid sports enthusiast, with a particular fondness for basketball and cricket.
The tragic demise of his father in a car accident in 2012 propelled him into the realm of politics. At age of 26, he won as the Lok Sabha MP from Srikakulam in 2014 to become the second youngest MP in the 16th Lok Sabha.
Ram Mohan Naidu served as the national general secretary of the TDP and is considered as one of the loyalists to party chief N Chandrababu Naidu. He played a crucial role in bailing out the party in critical junctures and also played a pivotal role, alongside Nara Lokesh, to garner support and solidarity from various political corridors to Naidu when the latter was arrested by the Jagan Mohan Reddy regime.
Ram Mohan Naidu accompanies Chandrababu Naidu on all his visits to Delhi, highlighting the significance of their partnership in navigating the intricacies of national politics.
In addition to his exemplary parliamentary duties, Ram Mohan Naidu's exposure in various parliamentary committees underscores his grip over diverse subjects. He holds the post of a member of the Standing Committee on Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, and Food Processing.
He is also a member of the standing committees on Railways and Home Affairs, Consultative Committee on Ministry of Tourism and Culture, and the Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes and Official Language Department in the 16th Lok Sabha.
Acknowledging his contributions, he was honoured with the Sansad Ratna Award in 2020 for his extraordinary performance as an MP.
Ram Mohan Naidu is married to Sravya and they have a daughter. Breaking stereotypes in politics, he took paternity leave during the 2021 budget sessions for his wife's pregnancy sparking healthy discussions on gender rights and education.
He is one of the first MPs to advocate for menstrual health education and sex education in Parliament, and has actively campaigned for the removal of GST on sanitary pads.
Ram Mohan Naidu also held various initiatives to encourage youth participation in politics, conducting youth direct internships both in his constituency and Parliament over the last decade, with over 175 individuals interning with him virtually or on the field.
He also initiated Young MPs meetings with the Speaker, fostering discussions on encouraging young MPs in Parliament and organizing training sessions.
During a debate on the 'Disha' rape case in Telangana, he delivered a powerful speech advocating for women's dignity and rights. His firm stance that "when a woman says NO, it's a NO" resonated deeply, with even Sonia Gandhi applauding his passionate defence of women's rights.
Incidentally, Ram Mohan Naidu follows the footsteps of his father, Yerran Naidu, who was the youngest Cabinet Minister in 1996. Now, Ram Mohan Naidu is set to break his father's record by becoming the youngest Cabinet Minister in the NDA coalition.