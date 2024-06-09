Thunderstorms likely in parts of Andhra Pradesh on June 9

VISAKHAPATNAM: According to the India Meteorological Department Amaravati Centre’s latest weather report, several parts of the State are likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning on Sunday. The IMD Amaravati predicted that thunderstorms with lightning are likely to occur at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP), and Rayalaseema on Sunday. Similar weather conditions are likely to continue until June 12.

As per the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), light rains and scattered thunderstorms are likely in Vizianagaram, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Kurnool, Nandyal, and Anantapur districts on Sunday.

The APSDMA also advised people to remain alert during thunderstorms. Farmers, agricultural labourers, and cattle shepherds were suggested to avoid staying under trees, poles, and in public places.

As of 7 PM on Saturday, Prakasam and Nellore districts received 36 mm and 32.7 mm rainfall, respectively.