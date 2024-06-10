Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary inspects arrangements for Naidu's swear-in at Kesarapalli

VIJAYAWADA : Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad has directed officials to make elaborate arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu as Chief Minister on June 12.

Neerabh, along with DGP Harish Kumar Gupta, and senior IAS and IPS officers, visited the venue of the swearing-in ceremony at IT Park near Kesarapalli village in Gannavaram mandal of Krishna district on Sunday.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Ministers of several States, Union Ministers and other dignitaries will attend the oath taking ceremony, the Chief Secretary directed the officials to make the arrangements in a foolproof manner. LED screens should be installed at the venue and vantage points outside to enable the people view the swearing-in ceremony. Uninterrupted supply of power should be ensured. Special barricading should be arranged to facilitate the smooth passage of dignitaries to the main dais, he said.