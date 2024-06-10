Bhashyam students excel in JEE Advanced 2024

VIJAYAWADA : Students of Bhashyam IIT Academy excelled in the JEE Advanced 2024 results, announced Chairman of Bhasyam Institutions Bhashyam Rama-krishna.

In a release on Sunday, he said that their students M Saiyeswanth Reddy, secured All India Rank (AIR) 50, and M Jishnu Sai secured AIR 62 in the open category. He also revealed that their students secured top ranks in various categories, including M Saiyeswanth Reddy secured fifth rank, P Gouthami 19th, K Sreya 23rd, K Jashua Vivek 26th, G John 36th, M Arjun Kumar 37th, K Harshitha 43rd, K Chaitanya 52nd, P Syam 61st, and D Bharathchandra 86th. He stated their students secured 12 ranks within the top 100, 20 ranks within the top 200, 15 ranks within the top 500, 86 ranks within the top 1000, 107 ranks within the top 2000, and 193 ranks within the top 5000.

Ramakrishna and Director Hanumantha Rao congratulated AIR 50 and 62 rankers M Saiyeswanth Reddy and M. Jishnu Sai. They presented each of them with cheques for `5 lakh.