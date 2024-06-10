Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, wealthiest member of 18th Lok Sabha

Born at Burripalem village in Tenali mandal of Guntur district on March 7, 1976, Pemmasani completed his schooling in Narasaraopet, and got his MBBS degree from Osmania Medical College.

He furthered his education with an MD in internal medicine from Geisinger Medical Center in Pennsylvania. He served as a professor and physician at Sinai Hospital at Johns Hopkins University and is the founder and CEO of UWorld, an online learning platform for USMLE aspirants.

Married to Dr Sriratna Koneru, and father of two children, he has been active in social service activities. Through the Pemmasani Foundation, he has been implementing various welfare schemes. TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu fielded Pemmasani from Guntur after the withdrawal of former sitting MP Galla Jayadev from active politics.