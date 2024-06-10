Kurnool boy bags All India Rank eight in JEE-Advanced

VIJAYAWADA : Koduru Tejeshwar from Andhra Pradesh secured All India Rank (AIR) 8 in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)- Advanced 2024. A student of FIITJEE-Vijayawada, Tejeshwar is a native of Krishnagiri in Kurnool district. He had secured AIR 83 in JEE Mains.

Counselling for Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) will begin on Monday.

Tejeshwar studied at the Montessori School in Kurnool from Grade 1 to 7. He continued his studies from Grade 8 to Intermediate at FIITJEE- Vijayawada.

A topper in school, Tejeshwar had bagged a gold medal at the International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics held in Poland in 2023. He was one of the five students selected from across country by the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education, Mumbai for the Olympiad.