NDA govt set to expedite works in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA : Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad informed that the offices of Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL), mining department and CID were sealed to safeguard all crucial documents and records.

While APSBCL Managing Director D Vasudeva Reddy was relieved from the responsibility following directions of the Election Commission of India, CID chief N Sanjay and AP Mineral Development Corporation Managing Director VG Venkata Reddy were transferred and asked to report to the GAD.

The Chief Secretary, along with officials of the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA), made a whirlwind tour of the capital region Amaravati as the TDP-led NDA government is set to fast track the capital development works. As the works of Amaravati had come to a halt during the YSRC regime, the visit of the Chief Secretary, along with CRDA Commissioner Vivek Yadav and other officials, gained significance.

The Chief Secretary said Chief Minister-designate N Chandrababu Naidu had directed the officials to resume works in Amaravati, and they visited the region to know the status of works.