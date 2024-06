‘Double engine’ sarkar will ensure State’s growth: MPs

Although there were reports that Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party, also a NDA ally, would get a spot in the Union Cabinet, but names of neither of its two MPs figured in the final list.Of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the State, the NDA bagged 21 with TDP winning 16, BJP 3 and JSP 2. The YSRC won just four.

While the TDP is likely to secure a Cabinet berth and a Minister of State post, BJP’s Varma may also be made a Union minister. It was expected that Rajamahendravaram MP and BJP State chief D Purandeswari would be inducted into the Cabinet, the same did not happen. Now, there are speculations that she might be appointed as the Lok Sabha Speaker.

It was speculated that BJP’s CM Ramesh, who won the Anakapalle Lok sabha seat, could be inducted into the Cabinet. However, the saffron party opted for Varma as a reward for his loyalty. While Purandeswari and Ramesh switched over to the BJP from the Congress and TDP respectively, Varma has held several posts within the BJP since 1991.

Ram Mohan Naidu belongs to the Velama community and hails from north Coastal Andhra, while Varma is a Kshatriya from the Godavari region. Pemmasani, a member of the Kamma community, is from south coastal Andhra.

Speaking to mediapersons in Delhi, the MPs said the ‘double engine’ sarkar will develop Andhra Pradesh in all sectors and that they would strive to get more funds for the State.

Thanking the people for electing him for the third consecutive time, Ram Mohan Naidu said he would strive to develop the State and get all possible assistance from the Centre for the State.