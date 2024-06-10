Thunderstorms likely in parts of Andhra Pradesh on June 10

VIJAYAWADA : According to the India Meteorological Department Amaravati Centre’s latest weather report, several parts of the State are likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning on Monday. The IMD Amaravati predicted that thunderstorms with lightning are likely to occur at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP), and Rayalaseema on Sunday. Similar weather conditions are likely to continue until June 13.

As per APSDMA, light rains and scattered thunderstorms are likely in Eluru, Palnadu, and Prakasam on Monday.