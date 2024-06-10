Wait for Naidu’s first signature on Mega DSC

VIJAYAWADA : Mega DSC has become a hot topic in Andhra Pradesh as TDP supremo and Chief Minister-designate N Chandrababu Naidu is likely to sign the file as part of his pre-election promises.

Meanwhile, JSP chief Pawan Kalyan announced that the NDA government’s first priority is releasing the Mega DSC notification. This has excited unemployed youth in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The youth expressed gratitude to both leaders and appealed for the release of the Mega DSC with more posts. Nearly 4.6 lakh candidates applied for the 6,100 posts announced by the previous government, which faced severe criticism.

Speaking to TNIE, AP Nirudyoga JAC State president Samayam Hemantha Kumar said about 90 lakh youth voted in the State general elections due to the previous government’s failure to address unemployment, leading them to support the NDA alliance. He emphasised the new government must prioritise job creation.

He welcomed the news that went viral that Naidu is likely to first sign the Mega DSC file, Kumar also called for appointing a representative for the unemployed in the legislature, establishing Anna canteens in every university, implementing a `3,000 unemployment allowance, creating digital library jobs and releasing a job calendar. The president stressed the need for teaching and non-teaching staff appointments in the police, fire departments, and universities, and requested the release of a calendar for the announced 20 lakh jobs.

Hemantha Kumar demanded postponing the Group-II exam scheduled for July 28 by two months due to election duties and suggested providing free academy books for the new government’s budget questions. He noted that only 38 Deputy Educational Officer posts have been notified in 16 years and called for a 1:100 selection ratio. He also requested re-evaluating the last Group-I exam results using the 1:100 ratio.

A constable candidate, Katikala Pardha Siva Prasad of Avanigadda in Krishna district, has requested grace marks for the errors in the police constable exam on January 22, 2023, which led to many disqualifications. He urged that those affected be allowed to take the next exam since no further exams have been conducted.

CH Tulsi from Ramachandrapuram of Kakinada district said they rejected the YSRC government for releasing only 6,100 DSC posts, prompting a postponement request. She requested an increase in posts, an age limit of 47 for open category jobs in APPSC and AP DSC, and the release of the notification.

Oli Santosh from Nellimarla of Vizianagaram district, appealed that they want the DSC conducted Statewide on the same day to ensure fairness.

He emphasised that PET job vacancies should be filled in a single notification and that SC, ST, and BC backlog posts and vacant government jobs should be filled in phases.

Jobless youth voted for NDA: JAC chief

