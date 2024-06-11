Environment Day poster contest winners get prizes

VIJAYAWADA: Observing World Environment Day, Andhra Pradesh State Council Science and Technology (APSCST) and the NTR District Education Department jointly organised a poster presentation competition.

On Monday, District Education Officer UV Subbarao along with District Science Coordinator Dr Mainam Hussain presented certificates and prizes to the winners.

Around 80 students participated in the competition from across the district, which focused on themes such as water conservation, avoiding plastic, vermicomposting, e-waste, solar energy, and planting saplings. The top 20 students were felicitated with certificates and books, while the top three received special prizes.

The DEO also acknowledged the contributions of teachers, parents, and school management who participated in the programme.