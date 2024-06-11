Vizag fishermen gear up for return to sea as fishing ban set to end on June 14

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour is bustling with activity as fishermen prepare for the end of the 61-day annual fishing ban on June 14. The ban, intended to conserve marine species along the Visakhapatnam coast, concludes at midnight, allowing fishermen to resume their activities. Many fishermen are set to sail starting at 9 pm on June 14.

Fishermen were observed repairing boats, loading ice, painting ships and performing other maintenance tasks in anticipation of their return to the sea. Despite the imminent end of the ban, not all boats will venture out immediately due to logistical challenges such as incomplete repairs, ice availability, funding and labour shortages.

"We all don’t head out at the same time or even on the same day. Some of us are still finishing repairs, which might take another week or so," one fisherman explained. "The cost of repairs varies depending on the damage. It could be as simple as painting or minor renovations, or more significant work like replacing motors and other parts. Generally, for a trip, we invest around Rs 3 to 4 lakh, and we need to catch at least double that amount to sustain our business," he added.