Amaravati will be sole capital of AP, Visakhapatnam to be financial capital, says Chandrababu Naidu

Naidu was unanimously elected as the NDA Legislative Party leader by the MLAs-elect of the tripartite alliance at a meeting held at a private function hall in Vijayawada on Tuesday. Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan proposed the name of Naidu as the leader of the NDA Legislative Party, and BJP State chief Daggubati Purandeswari seconded it.

Addressing the MLAs-elect of the NDA, Naidu said, “A positive government will function in the most responsible manner in the State.” Making it clear that there will be no vindictive politics and only constructive politics henceforth, Naidu, however, maintained that those who committed mistakes will not be forgiven as they will make it a habit to do it again if spared. “We will punish them legally,’’ he averred.

Naidu said that the verdict given by the people is not power but a bounden responsibility for the NDA legislators. It will be a people’s regime in the State, and every decision will be taken in the interests of the people. There will be no vindictive politics like demolition of Praja Vedika, and playing a havoc with the future of the State in the name of three capitals.

“There will be no place for any kind of unrest. In my four-decade-long political career, I have seen several elections, but the just-concluded one is really a history. And now the entire responsibility lies on all of us to rise to the expectations of the people. I salute to all the people of the State for the verdict they have given,” the TDP supremo said. The people gave a remarkable verdict as the NDA won 93% of seats and got 57% of vote share. Though he had some doubts over the transfer of votes among the alliance partners, the efforts of leaders and cadres of the three parties ensured a landslide victory, he said.

Observing that the State is now in dire straits, Naidu felt that the people have taken the initiative to elect the NDA to save AP from further predicament. “As we have campaigned before the elections that the people should ultimately become victorious, finally it has been proved, and now the responsibility lies on all of us to take the State on a progressive path,” Naidu said.

Mentioning that the people have patiently endured the anarchic and destructive rule for five years, the Chief Minister-elect said they have now totally reposed faith in the alliance.