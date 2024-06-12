Amaravati will be sole capital of AP, Visakhapatnam to be financial capital, says Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has asserted that Amaravati will be the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh, and Visakhapatnam will be developed as a financial capital. Similarly, Kurnool and all other districts in the State will be developed on a priority basis, he said.
Naidu was unanimously elected as the NDA Legislative Party leader by the MLAs-elect of the tripartite alliance at a meeting held at a private function hall in Vijayawada on Tuesday. Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan proposed the name of Naidu as the leader of the NDA Legislative Party, and BJP State chief Daggubati Purandeswari seconded it.
Addressing the MLAs-elect of the NDA, Naidu said, “A positive government will function in the most responsible manner in the State.” Making it clear that there will be no vindictive politics and only constructive politics henceforth, Naidu, however, maintained that those who committed mistakes will not be forgiven as they will make it a habit to do it again if spared. “We will punish them legally,’’ he averred.
Naidu said that the verdict given by the people is not power but a bounden responsibility for the NDA legislators. It will be a people’s regime in the State, and every decision will be taken in the interests of the people. There will be no vindictive politics like demolition of Praja Vedika, and playing a havoc with the future of the State in the name of three capitals.
“There will be no place for any kind of unrest. In my four-decade-long political career, I have seen several elections, but the just-concluded one is really a history. And now the entire responsibility lies on all of us to rise to the expectations of the people. I salute to all the people of the State for the verdict they have given,” the TDP supremo said. The people gave a remarkable verdict as the NDA won 93% of seats and got 57% of vote share. Though he had some doubts over the transfer of votes among the alliance partners, the efforts of leaders and cadres of the three parties ensured a landslide victory, he said.
Observing that the State is now in dire straits, Naidu felt that the people have taken the initiative to elect the NDA to save AP from further predicament. “As we have campaigned before the elections that the people should ultimately become victorious, finally it has been proved, and now the responsibility lies on all of us to take the State on a progressive path,” Naidu said.
Mentioning that the people have patiently endured the anarchic and destructive rule for five years, the Chief Minister-elect said they have now totally reposed faith in the alliance.
On the occasion, he thanked the leaders and activists of all the three parties in the alliance for striving hard to take the NDA towards a resounding victory.
“What is more important is that the TDP has won Gajuwaka Assembly segment with a whopping 95,000 votes majority, and the results have taken the prestige of Andhra Pradesh to greater heights. The candidates were chosen so selectively and with much caution which helped the NDA become victorious, he added.
Recalling how Pawan Kalyan had extended support while he was facing a difficult situation, particularly when he was in jail, Naidu said he would never forget how the JSP chief stood solidly by him. He also narrated how the alliance was formed with the initiative taken by the JSP chief to see to it that the anti-incumbency vote did not split.
Recalling how he was subjected to humiliation on the floor of the Assembly, the Chief Minister-elect said he is again coming back to the House in the capacity of the Chief Minister as vowed by him in the past, and thanked the people for it. Henceforth, practices like uprooting trees, closing shops, arranging curtains during the visit of the Chief Minister will not take place. The CM is also an ordinary man. Myself and Pawan Kalyan, whichever position he may be in, will be like normal citizens. Our motto is that the people should not suffer because of our visits,” Naidu said.
Stating that the NDA achieved a landslide victory as the people gave a remarkable mandate, Pawan Kalyan said it is not time for vengeful acts and individual criticism. “We all should take the State forward on development. There should be a focus on promises made to the people during the elections. At this point of time, the services of Naidu, with four decades of experience, vast understanding of development, and capability to attract investments are needed immensely,” he said.
Stating that the people desperately voted to put an end to the anti-people regime in the State, Purandeswari said the welfare of the people is the aim of the NDA government.