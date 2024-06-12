Naidu set to take oath as Andhra CM; Pawan Kalyan likely to be his Deputy

VIJAYAWADA : TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu is set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh at 11.27 am on Wednesday during a grand function that is scheduled to be held at Kesarapalli on the outskirts of Vijayawada.

Governor S Abdul Nazeer invited Naidu to form the government when the latter called on him at the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

Earlier, TDP State president and Tekkali MLA K Atchannaidu, BJP AP State president and Rajahmundry MP D Purandeswari, and Jana Sena Political Affairs Committee (PAC) chairman and Tenali MLA Nadendla Manohar called on the Governor and conveyed their unanimous decision to elect Naidu as the NDA Legislature Party leader.

They declared their support for Naidu as the Chief Minister of the State.

A host of dignitaries such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several other newly-inducted Cabinet ministers, including JP Nadda and Bandi Sanjay Kumar will attend the ceremony. Prominent actors like Chiranjeevi and Rajnikanth will also be present.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made with the NSG taking control over the venue. More than one lakh activists and cadre of the three parties are likely to witness the event.