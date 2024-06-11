Chandrababu Naidu cabinet formation gets pace

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and CM-designate N Chandrababu Naidu, who returned from Delhi on Monday after attending the swearing-in-ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focused his attention on picking up his Cabinet colleagues to be sworn in along with him on June 12.
Naidu is learnt to have had a thorough discussion with the senior leaders of the party on the composition of his Cabinet, considering all factors. After the arrival of Naidu at his Undavalli residence, several TDP MLAs made a beeline to his residence in the hope of meeting party general secretary Nara Lokesh and plead with him for the inclusion of their names in the Cabinet.
As the TDP-led NDA won 164 of the total 175 Assembly seats, the list of aspirants is quite lengthy. With several senior leaders of the TDP, who served as ministers in Naidu’s cabinet from 2014 to 19, winning the election, they are hopeful of their return to the Council of Ministers.
As only a maximum of 25 legislators could be accommodated in the Cabinet, the selection of candidates has become a daunting task as it should ensure regional and social balance, a senior leader of the TDP observed.
He said prior to finalising the ministers from the TDP, the party supremo will have to consult the alliance partners JSP and BJP on the number of berths to be allotted to them.
It is learnt that Naidu is likely to have a meeting with JSP chief Pawan Kalyan and BJP leaders to discuss the Cabinet formation. He would later finalise the list of the TDP MLAs, who would be taken into the Cabinet.
Reports emanated that Pawan Kalyan is likely to join the Cabinet as he wants to gain experience in administration. Lokesh too is likely to be part of the Cabinet. For the remaining 23 vacancies, there is acute competition among the MLAs.
Though it is being speculated that TDP State president K Atchannaidu may enter the Cabinet, sources said he may not get the chance as his nephew K Ram Mohan Naidu got the berth in the Central Cabinet.
From Srikakulam, Koona Ravi Kumar, who defeated former Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram from Amadalavalasa, and hailing from the dominant Kalinga community, is likely to be inducted into the Cabinet.
Several first-time MLAs are also pinning hopes on the Cabinet berths as they are of the view that the TDP will also give preference to youth, sources said.
Apart from the Cabinet formation, Naidu is also learnt to have taken stock of the arrangements being made for his oath-taking ceremony.