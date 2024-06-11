Chandrababu Naidu cabinet formation gets pace

Naidu is learnt to have had a thorough discussion with the senior leaders of the party on the composition of his Cabinet, considering all factors. After the arrival of Naidu at his Undavalli residence, several TDP MLAs made a beeline to his residence in the hope of meeting party general secretary Nara Lokesh and plead with him for the inclusion of their names in the Cabinet.

As the TDP-led NDA won 164 of the total 175 Assembly seats, the list of aspirants is quite lengthy. With several senior leaders of the TDP, who served as ministers in Naidu’s cabinet from 2014 to 19, winning the election, they are hopeful of their return to the Council of Ministers.

As only a maximum of 25 legislators could be accommodated in the Cabinet, the selection of candidates has become a daunting task as it should ensure regional and social balance, a senior leader of the TDP observed.

He said prior to finalising the ministers from the TDP, the party supremo will have to consult the alliance partners JSP and BJP on the number of berths to be allotted to them.