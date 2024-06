VIJAYAWADA : Soon after assuming charge as the Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu conducted a meeting with his ministers at his residence in Undavalli on Wednesday.

While it was expected that an official announcement on the portfolio allocation would be made, there was no development on that front. It has been learnt that a formal announcement regarding Cabinet berths will be made on Thursday.

During the meeting, Naidu reportedly told his ministers that portfolios will be allocated as per their desires and capabilities. He asked them to coordinate with officials and do complete justice to their portfolios. Ministers will play a significant role in the reconstruction of the State, which has suffered damage on all fronts in the past five years, sources said quoting the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, speculations have been rife about the portfolios that will be allocated to the MLAs.

Besides being appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister, it is also likely that JSP chief Pawan Kalyan will be given the Home portfolio. However, sources said the actor-turned-politician may be allocated Panchayat Raj and Rural Development or Tourism and cinematography portfolios.

They added that TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh is being considered for IT, Industries or Education.

Lokesh may get it

Payyavula may get finance, revenue for Anam likely

Names of Payyavula Keshav and Anam Ramanarayana Reddy are doing rounds for the Finance and Revenue Minister posts.

P Narayana, who was Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development between 2014 and 2019, is likely to retain the same portfolio.

Additionally, it has been learnt that K Atchannaidu is likely to be considered for Home or Mines portfolio.

While NMD Farooq may be made Minority Welfare Minister, Gummadi Sandhyarani is expected to get Tribal Welfare. Either S Savitha or Vangalapudi Anitha may be given the Women and Child Welfare portfolio.

Naidu has left one berth vacant, leaving scope for speculations that he might induct an MLC into his Cabinet.