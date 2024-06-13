ANGRAU celebrates 60 glorious years of excellence

GUNTUR : On the occasion of the diamond jubilee of Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University (ANGRAU), scientists and farmers who contributed for the development of the agriculture sector were felicitated on Wednesday.

The 60th Foundation Day celebrations were held in the university, during which university vice-chancellor Dr R Sarada Lakshmi presented the gold medals to the farmers and scientists.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that in the last 60 years, the university has produced several varieties of agricultural products for the development of farmers and increased production capacity.

“The new varieties developed by the university are resistant to current adverse climatic conditions and are being utilised widely not only across the country but in the world,” the V-C added. She also highlighted that the university won as many as 16 nationwide awards.

Addressing the gathering, Asian Development Bank principle climate change specialist Dr A Srinivas explained the challenges before the agriculture sector in the present climatic conditions and measures to be taken to prevent losses.

NABARD DGM MSR Chandra Murthy assured that, all required assistance will be provided to the university to improve basic amenities, infrastructure, and latest technology from NABARD.

TM Hemalatha, CHS Ramalakshmi, BNVSR Ravi Kumar, Yadlapalli Sathish, P Sreedevi, Sri Varada Durga Rao, P Kishore Varma, Janga Sanjeeva Reddy, K Pichhiyya, P Krishna and others received awards.