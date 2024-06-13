Chandrababu Naidu logs in as CM of Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam Party boss N Chandrababu Naidu was on Wednesday sworn-in as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh for the fourth time in his four-decade-long political career in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, J P Nadda, and Bandi Sanjay besides a host of other NDA leaders. It was a star-studded event attended by film stars Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi.

Governor S Abdul Nazeer administered the oath of office and secrecy to Naidu and his 24 Cabinet colleagues, including Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, at a grand event held in Kesarapalli on the outskirts of Vijayawada.

Besides 21 TDP MLAs, one BJP and three JSP legislators have been inducted into the new ministry.

Interestingly, even before the portfolios were announced, Amit Shah and Pawan Kalyan’s brother Chiranjeevi took to X and congratulated the JSP chief for being appointed as the deputy chief minister.

Throughout the event, the camaraderie between Modi, Naidu, and Pawan was on full display, sending clear signals that the NDA partners stand united. PM Modi hugged Naidu soon after the latter took oath as Andhra chief minister. Flanked by Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan on either side, Modi greeted the crowd.

Later, Modi also posed for photos with Naidu’s family members.