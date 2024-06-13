Gastroenterology ward at Guntur GGH inspected

GUNTUR : To provide better medical services to the people, the surgical gastroenterology ward has been set up, said Guntur GGH superintendent Dr Kiran Kumar. He visited the newly set up ward and inspected the facilities on Wednesday.

“To provide all facilities to the patients, the four-bed trauma ICU was shifted into a 10-bed ward. Medical services will be available to the patients in this department under the supervision of Assistant Professor Dr Koti Venkateswar Rao,” he added. The doctor also informed that soon, a 40-bed ward would be set up in the department. RMO and civil surgeon Dr Sathish Kumar, nursing superintendents Asha Rojani, Gangamma, and others were also present.