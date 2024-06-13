NDA govt will steer AP back on path of growth: Daggubati Purandeswari

VIJAYAWADA : “The tripartite alliance victory in Andhra Pradesh is a big one,” said State BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari.

Addressing the BJP meeting at the party’s State office on Wednesday, she said the victory should be viewed as a warning to future regimes.

“People have experienced severe hardship during the corrupt previous regime. The electorate should hold the leaders accountable if they neglect public welfare after assuming power,” she said.

Highlighting the silent vote against the previous regime, she said, “It is a clear indication that the people will not tolerate factionalism at the expense of development.”

“The responsibility now lies with the NDA government to steer the State back onto the path of development,” she observed.

She said every BJP activist should adhere to the party’s policies, and contribute to the State’s economic progress and expressed confidence in the combined strengths of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

Union Minister of State for Steel Bhupathiraju Srinivas Varma, MP CM Ramesh and Dharmavaram MLA Y Satya Kumar Yadav were felicitated on the occasion.