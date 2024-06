VIJAYAWADA : TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for the fourth time in his four-decade-long political career on Wednesday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, Cabinet Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Bandi Sanjay, and a host of NDA leaders. It was a star-studded event as Superstar Rajinikanth and Megastar Chiranjeevi were also in attendance.

Governor S Abdul Nazeer administered the oath of office and secrecy to Naidu and his 24 Cabinet colleagues, including Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, at a grand event held in Kesarapalli on the outskirts of Vijayawada. Besides 21 TDP MLAs, one BJP and three JSP legislators have been inducted into the Cabinet.

Interestingly, even before the portfolios were announced, Amit Shah and Pawan Kalyan’s brother Chiranjeevi took to X and congratulated the JSP chief for being appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister.

Throughout the event, the camaraderie between Modi, Naidu and Pawan was on full display, sending clear signals that the NDA partners stand united. The Prime Minister hugged Naidu soon after the latter took oath as Chief Minister. Flanked by Megastar Chiranjeevi and Power Star Pawan Kalyan on either sides, Modi greeted the crowd.

Pawan to be dy CM!

Even before portfolios were announced, Amit Shah & Chiranjeevi congratulated Pawan Kalyan for being sworn-in as Deputy CM

10 first-time MLAs find place in Naidu’s Cabinet

A visibly emotional Chiranjeevi patted his brother for his success. Later, Modi also took a picture with Naidu’s family members.

Following the swearing-in ceremony, the Chief Minister held an informal meeting with his colleagues before leaving for Tirupati with his family.

A closer look at Naidu’s team reveals that there are 10 first-time MLAs and 17 new faces, giving the Cabinet a fresh look. The NDA has allocated eight posts to BC (Backward Class) leaders. While 12 ministers are from the OC category, including Kamma and Reddy, the Cabinet has two leaders from the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and one each from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Minority community. Three women, one each from BC, SC and ST communities, have found a spot in the Cabinet.

Besides Pawan and Lokesh, prominent leaders who were inducted into the cabinet include seniors like Anam Ramnarayana Reddy, Payyavula Keshav, Nimmala Ramanaidu, and others such as P Narayana, Gottipati Ravi Kumar, Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, Nadendla Manohar, Anagani Satya Prasad and Kolusu Parthasarathy.

Former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, former CJI NV Ramana, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, a host of national leaders, and family members of Naidu and Pawan Kalyan were among those present on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, Naidu had received Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Gannavaram airport.

CM to take charge at 4.11 pm

CM Naidu will assume office at State Secretariat at 4.11 pm on Thursday. Naidu, who along with his family left for Tirumala on Wednesday evening, will have darshan of Lord on Thursday morning