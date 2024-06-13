Swearing-in a big draw, Chiru, Rajini add glamour

VIJAYAWADA : The swearing-in ceremony of N Chandrababu Naidu as Chief Minister and his Cabinet colleagues on Wednesday witnessed some interesting moments as JSP chief Pawan Kalyan introduced his brother Chiranjeevi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and all the three posing for pictures.

Similarly, Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna was seen kissing his sister on the forehead as she was seated on the dais. The mood was exuberant as Pawan Kalyan rose to take the oath of office and secrecy.

Governor S Abdul Nazeer officiated the ceremony on the stage set up at Medha IT Towers in Kesarapalli Gannavaram, with Modi attending the event as the chief guest. TDP, JSP and BJP activists arrived at the venue at 8 am itself, along with those having invitations. Several TDP, JSP and BJP activists came to the venue on foot from long distances.

Speaking to TNIE, Veerabhadram from Hindupur, who walked more than 20 km, said he reached Vijayawada early in the morning to witness Naidu’s swearing-in ceremony. With no vehicles being available to reach the venue at Kesarapalli, he began trekking from the bus station.