Three killed as van carrying 14 overturns in Paderu

VISAKHAPATNAM: At least three persons were killed and several others were injured when a van carrying sound system equipment from Pedabayalu mandal via Paderu to Atchutapuram in Visakhapatnam overturned and plunged into a valley on Wednesday evening.

The victims were identified as Harish and Lakshman, who died on the spot, and Ashok succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The remaining passengers were transferred to Paderu Hospital for treatment.

According to the police, the vehicle carrying 14 people was returning after celebrating the three-day Modakondamma Jatara in Paderu.

District Collector M Vijaya Sunitha visited the hospital immediately after learning about the accident and suggested transferring of the injured to King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam if necessary.