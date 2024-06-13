Traffic snarls in Vijayawada throw life out of gear

VIJAYAWADA: Commuters and air passengers had a tough time on Wednesday with the NTR district and Krishna district police imposed traffic restrictions and diversions in the wake of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu’s oath-taking ceremony held at Kesarapalli Medha IT park in Gannavaram.

The police officials restricted both two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers entering the Chennai-Kolkata National Highway starting from morning hours at Ramavarappadu, Benz Circle, Kanuru 100-feet road and Nidamanuru village. This has led the commuters, especially air passengers, to face problems in reaching the airport on time.

While several air passengers found it tough to reach Gannavaram airport and were stuck in the traffic jam, some were denied permission to cross the final checkpoint at Ramavarappadu.

Similarly, passengers arriving at Gannavaram airport from various places could not reach their destinations owing to lack of public transport. Speaking to TNIE, Ojas Bhat, an engineering student at VIT University, said, “I arrived at the airport and waited for three hours as I could not find a cab or public transport to reach my college hostel. It would be helpful for people like us if alternate transport had arranged.” The heightened security measures at the swearing-in venue coupled with vehicles rushing out at once after the conclusion of the event, Kesarapalli and Gannavaram bore the brunt of congestion as the entire stretch slowed to a crawl, leaving commuters grappling with long queues.

For some time, the Medha IT park road witnessed a brief blockage due to VIP protocols, further adding to the challenges of the already congested roads and paths and vehicles moved bumper to bumper.