Vangalapudi Anitha becomes youngest minister in Naidu's cabinet

VISAKHAPATNAM: At 40, Vangalapudi Anitha is the youngest minister in Nara Chandrababu Naidu's cabinet and was sworn-in as a minister in Gannavaram on Wednesday. She is followed by Nara Lokesh (41), Kondapalli Srinivas (42), and Tridalli Rama Prasad Reddy (42).

Anitha, who was elected to the Legislative Assembly for the second time from the Payakaraopet constituency in Anakapalle district, has been given the top position, making her the only minister from the 15 Assembly segments in the combined Visakhapatnam district.

In the 2024 elections, Anitha secured a decisive victory, receiving 120,042 votes, while her opponent, Kambala Jogulu of the YSRC, garnered 76,315 votes. The NOTA option received 4,107 votes. Anitha's majority stood at 43,727 votes, translating to a 57.86% vote share.

A member of the TDP politburo, Anitha was born in 1984 at Lingarajupalem village in S Rayavaram mandal of erstwhile Visakhapatnam district. She followed her father's footsteps and became a government teacher. She obtained her M.Sc through correspondence from Andhra University in 2009 and later completed her M.Ed. from Ambedkar Open University. Anitha worked as a teacher for almost 12 years, during which she frequently challenged local leaders on the state of government schools.

Interest in politics led to Anitha resigning from her teaching position at 34 and enter public service. Her political journey began at the village level in 2012, where her oratory skills gained attention. Encouraged by TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, she was given the opportunity to contest as an MLA from Payakaraopet in the 2014 elections. She won against YSRC candidate Chengala Venkata Rao by a margin of 2,828 votes.

Anitha's political career has not been without controversy. In 2017, YSRC MLA RK Roja's comments moved Anitha to tears. Following the incident, Speaker Kodela Sivaprasada Rao suspended Roja from the Assembly for a year, creating a sensation at the time.

In the 2019 elections, Anitha was directed by Chandrababu Naidu to contest from the Kovvur constituency instead of Payakaraopet. She lost the election by 25,248 votes amid a sweeping victory for the YSRC, which won 151 seats, while the TDP secured only 23 seats.

On January 30, 2021, Anitha was appointed as the president of the Andhra Pradesh Telugu Mahila and became a member of the TDP's politburo, marking a significant milestone in her political career.