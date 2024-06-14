Andhra Pradesh ex-MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy’s bail extended till June 20

VIJAYAWADA : The Andhra Pradesh High Court extended the anticipatory bail granted to former Macherala MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy in the three cases registered against him, till June 20.

The court had earlier granted anticipatory bail to Pinnelli till June 6 in the cases registered against him, including damaging an EVM in the polling centre, enabling the MLA contestant to participate in the counting process. On June 6, the anticipatory bail was extended till June 13. When the petition came up for hearing on Thursday, Justice N Vijay said though the arguments have concluded, it needs more time for him to deliver the verdict.

The judge said he would transfer the case to the regular bench as the summer vacation of the court would come to an end soon, and sought the response of the two parties. With the two sides agreeing, the case was posted for hearing on June 20.

When Pinnelli’s counsel T Niranjan Reddy sought extension of the anticipatory bail, the court agreed, and extended it till June 20.