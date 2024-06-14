Andhra Pradesh HC seeks report from CS, DGP on ‘targeted attacks’

VIJAYAWADA : The Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police to submit the details of the ‘targeted attacks’ on some sections of people since the declaration of election results in the State.

The court issued the orders while hearing a Public Interest Litigation filed by YSRC Rajya Sabha member YV Subba Reddy seeking directions to the Union Home Minister, the State Chief Secretary and the DGP to prevent the ‘targeted attacks’ on some sections of people.

Subba Reddy’s counsel Raju Ramachandran informed the court that the attacks were going on unabated in the State since the declaration of election results. “The attacks are targeted towards a particular section of people, and the police are not taking any action to prevent them. Though people are fleeing villages out of fear, the police have not taken any action to prevent the attacks,” the counsel said.

“There is a need for the government to identify those who are responsible for the attacks and take action. The attacks are targeted towards those who have voted or supported the YSRC in the elections,” he said. When the court asked as to why a PIL was filed instead of a petition, the counsel said the PIL was filed on behalf of the victims. Raju Ramachandran said necessary instructions should be given to take action against those involved in the attacks, and destruction of properties, besides directing the police to file FIRs against those responsible for the attacks.

The petitioner also sought constitution of a SIT to identify those responsible for the attacks. A committee should also be set up with two retired judges to find out the reasons that led to the violence, he said.

After hearing the arguments of the petitioner’s counsel, the High Court directed the Chief Secretary and the DGP to place before it the details of the attacks.

Appearing on behalf of the Home Department, Veluri Maheswara Reddy said the details of the cases will be placed before the court, besides his arguments on the maintainability of the PIL. Later, the court posted the matter to June 19.