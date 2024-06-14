Pawan Kalyan named new Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh; Vangalapudi Anitha gets Home Affairs

The newly sworn-in Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu, has allocated portfolios to the newly inducted cabinet ministers. Pawan Kalyan has been appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister.

He has been allotted the panchayat raj, rural development, environment & forest and Science and Technology ministries.

Nara Lokesh has been assigned the portfolios of HRD, IT, Electronics & Communication, and RTG. Anitha Vangalapudi, the youngest minister in Naidu's cabinet has been given the Home affairs and Disaster Management portfolio.