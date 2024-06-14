Andhra Pradesh

Pawan Kalyan named new Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh; Vangalapudi Anitha gets Home Affairs

Pawan has been assigned the ministries of Panchayati Raj, Rural Development, Forest, and Science and Technology.
TDP supremo and AP CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu with AP DCM and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan
TDP supremo and AP CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu with AP DCM and Janasena chief Pawan KalyanExpress
Online Desk

The newly sworn-in Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu, has allocated portfolios to the newly inducted cabinet ministers. Pawan Kalyan has been appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister.

He has been allotted the panchayat raj, rural development, environment & forest and Science and Technology ministries.

Nara Lokesh has been assigned the portfolios of HRD, IT, Electronics & Communication, and RTG. Anitha Vangalapudi, the youngest minister in Naidu's cabinet has been given the Home affairs and Disaster Management portfolio.

Pawan Kalyan
Andhra Pradesh assembly
Vangalapudi Anitha

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com