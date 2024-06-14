RUSA sanctions eight research projects for Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University

ANANTAPUR: Rashtriya Uchathar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) has sanctioned eight prestigious research projects to Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur amounting to a grant of Rs 86 lakhs. These projects span across various departments showcasing the interdisciplinary research capabilities of the university’s faculty, an official release said.

Speaking on the occasion, JNTU-A vice-chancellor Prof GVR Srinivasa Rao said that the remarkable achievement underscores the dedication and expertise of the faculty members. “It is a testament to the relentless pursuit of excellence in research and innovation,” he said and added that the successful completion of these projects, within the stipulated period of 2 years, will not only contribute to the advancement of knowledge but also enhance the academic standing of JNTU-A.

The V-C urged all faculty members to continue striving for such accolades and to actively seek research opportunities from RUSA and other funding agencies. “Securing such projects not only fuels the academic and research ecosystem of the university but also fortifies our position as a leading institution in the higher education landscape,” he added.

Rector Prof M Vijay Kumar and Registrar Prof C Sashidhar congratulated all the faculty members.