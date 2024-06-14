Andhra Pradesh

Six killed in road accident in Andhra Pradesh

AMARAVATI: Six persons died in a road accident in Krishna District of Andhra Pradesh when two vehicles -- a container and a mini truck --, in which they were traveling, collided on Friday, police said.

According to a police official, the incident happened at Seetanapalli around 5 am.

Drivers of both the vehicles along with three others died on the spot while another one succumbed while being shifted to hospital.

The official said there were ten people in one of the trucks and the other one had a driver and an assistant when the accident happened.

An investigation is on.

