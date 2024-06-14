Union Civil Aviation minister vows to speed up Bhogapuram airport works

VIJAYAWADA: Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu has said he will strive to complete the works of Bhogapuram Greenfield Airport at the earliest.

Speaking to the media after assuming charge in New Delhi on Thursday, the Civil Aviation Minister said he has set himself a target of completing the Bhogapuram airport in a record time.

“The foundation stone for the airport was laid when P Ashok Gajapathi Raju was the Civil Aviation Minister in the first NDA government. After YS Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power in AP, the development has come to a standstill. I have set a target to complete the airport works early, and see that flights land by the coming December, and I will discuss the matter with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for early completion of the works,’’ he said.

Ram Mohan Naidu said he would also strive to increase international and domestic connectivity to Vijayawada and Tirupati airports, and to further develop Rajamahendravaram, Kadapa and Kurnool airports. “We will also discuss with the Telangana State government, and encourage development of the civil aviation sector in that State too,’’ he said.

Ram Mohan Naidu, who is the youngest minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi Cabinet 3.0, said they will implement 100 days action plan of the ministry.

“We will develop the civil aviation sector by using technology, and ensure that common man too gets the ease of flying. We will see that air passengers feel safe and comfortable in their journey,’’ he asserted.