VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday allocated portfolios to his Cabinet colleagues.

As anticipated, Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan was appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister and given important departments such as Panchayat Raj and Rural Development (PR&RD), Rural Water Supply, and Environment, Forest, Science and Technology. Naidu’s son and Mangalagiri MLA Nara Lokesh was allocated Human Resources Development, IT, Electronics and Communication, and Real Time Governance. In his previous tenure, the TDP general secretary was in charge of IT, Electronics and Communication, and PR&RD.

Naidu will look after General Administration Department (GAD), Public Enterprises and all other portfolios which have not been allocated.

In line with expectations, senior leader Payyavula Keshav was given Finance, Planning, Commercial Taxes and Legislative Affairs. However, the Chief Minister sprang a surprise as he allocated Home portfolio to Vangalapudi Anitha.

Anagani Satya Prasad, a first-time Minister, was given Revenue, Registration and Stamps portfolio.

TDP senior leader K Atchannaidu was allocated Agriculture, Cooperation, Marketing, Animal Husbandry, Dairy development and Fisheries departments. Before the elections, the Tekkali MLA, on several occasions, had asserted that he would request Naidu for the Home portfolio “so as to punish erratic police officers”.

Another senior leader Anam Ramanarayana Reddy was given Endowments portfolio.

Several of the 17 first-time ministers got key portfolios like Energy (Gottipati Ravi Kumar), Water Resources (Nimmala Rama Naidu), Roads and Buildings, Infrastructure and Investments (BC Janardhan Reddy), Industries and Commerce and Food Processing (TG Bharat), MSME, SERP, NRI Empowerment and Insurance Medical (K Srinivas).

Satya Kumar Yadav, the lone BJP MLA in Naidu’s Cabinet, was allocated Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education, which is also an important portfolio. Meanwhile, it is likely that Ayyanna Patrudu will be made the Assembly Speaker.

Naidu congratulates all ministers

From the JSP, Nadendla Manohar was given the Food and Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs, while Kandula Durgesh was given Tourism, Culture and Cinematography departments. Kollu Ravindra was allocated Mines and Geology, and Excise portfolios. He had served as Excise Minister in 2014-19 as well. As Naidu is keen on developing Amaravati, this time too he allocated Municipal Administration and Urban Development portfolio to P Narayana.

While K Parthasarathy will be the Minister for Housing, and Information and Public Relations, NMD Farooq will be Minister for Law & Justice and Minority Welfare.

Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy has been allocated Social Welfare, Disabled and Senior Citizens Welfare and Sachivalayam and Village Volunteer Ministry, while Gummadi Sandhya Rani has been entrusted with Women & Child Welfare and Tribal Welfare portfolios.

S Savitha has been named Minister for BC Welfare, Economically Weaker Sections Welfare and Handlooms & Textiles, while V Subash has been allocated the Labour, Factories, Boilers & Insurance Medical Services portfolios. M Ramprasad Reddy will handle the Transport and Youth & Sports portfolios.

Sharing the list of Ministers and their portfolios on social media platform ‘X’, Naidu congratulated Pawan Kalyan on becoming the Deputy Chief Minister of AP.

“I congratulate all my colleagues in the cabinet on being assigned their portfolios. Together, we have taken a solemn oath to serve the people of AP and usher in an era of People’s Governance. I’m confident that you shall strive to deliver on our people’s expectations as Ministers. My best wishes to you all as you embark on this journey of service and devotion,” Naidu posted.