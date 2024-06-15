Andhra Pradesh: Disqualified YSRC MLC plans to move court

VIZIANAGARAM: Indukuri Raghu Raju, who was disqualified as a YSRC MLC, is planning to move court against the decision taken by Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Chairman Koyye Moshenu Raju.

Addressing a press conference in Vizianagaram on Friday, Raghu Raju, who hails from the Kshatriya community, alleged that Moshenu Raju and Government Whip Palavalasa Vikranth had colluded to disqualify him due to political vendetta at the behest of YSRC supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The disqualification proceedings were initiated against Raghu Raju of Srungavarapukota based on a complaint filed by the Government Whip seeking action against the MLC after his wife joined the TDP. The Council Chairman served a disqualification notice on Raghu Raju and sought an explanation. Later, the AP Legislative Council stated that Raghu Raju’s seat has fallen vacant.

“I have been continuing in the YSRC. I have not joined any other party. My wife Sudha Rani joined the TDP for her own political reasons. I am planning to go to the court challenging my disqualification as an MLC. I am confident that I will get justice in the court,” Raghu Raju said.