Blood donation camps held at Ongole GGH and Collectorate

ONGOLE : Observing World Blood Donor Day, the district authorities with the support of the district Medical and Health department and Ongole GGH Blood Bank staff, conducted mega voluntary blood donation camps at the Collectorate Spandana Hall and at the Government General Hospital premises on Friday. Around 150 units of blood was donated by voluntary donors.

District Joint Collector R Gopala Krishna, DRO R Sri Latha, DMHO Dr Suresh Kumar, Indian Red Cross Society (Ongole) chairman Prakash Babu, vice-chairman Venkateswara Reddy, treasurer Raghavaiah and others took part in the camp.