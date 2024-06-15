BSNL to sell three land parcels worth Rs 35 crore

VIJAYAWADA : The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has put up three land parcels in Tuni, Palakollu and Kondapalli for sale aiming to earn Rs 35.15 crore this financial year as part of its revival plan.
BSNL has fixed the prices of the identified lands in Tuni (6,377 sq mts), Store Yard compound in Palakollu (4,180 sq mts), and Telephone Exchange Compound in Kondapalli (6,000 sq mts) at Rs 12.94 crore, Rs 11.19 crore, and Rs 11.02 crore respectively, said BSNL AP Telecom Circle Chief General Manager M Seshachalam during a press meet at the circle office on Friday.
He informed that the BSNL AP Telecom Circle is monetising land parcels and buildings that have become surplus due to the evolution of new technologies leading to the miniaturisation of equipment.
Seshachalam invited that individuals, consortiums, government organisations, realtors, industrialists, educational institutions, hospitals, trusts and NGOs to participate in the bidding and e-auction to acquire these prime location land parcels, which are free of encumbrances.
He detailed that the auction will occur in two stages. The online bid submission, which has already commenced, will close at 3 pm on July 1. Following this, the lands will be auctioned, and the highest bidder will be awarded the properties.
In the previous financial year, the AP BSNL Circle successfully monetised two land parcels in Vijayawada and Tadepalligudem, earning Rs 40 crore. Additionally, they generated Rs 10 crore from rents by leasing out BSNL-owned lands and buildings. A total of 27 lands across Andhra Pradesh have been identified for monetisation purposes.
Seshachalam said that the upgradation of the 4G network is underway at 4,500 locations across the State and the process is expected to be completed by the end of the year.