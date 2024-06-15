BSNL to sell three land parcels worth Rs 35 crore

VIJAYAWADA : The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has put up three land parcels in Tuni, Palakollu and Kondapalli for sale aiming to earn Rs 35.15 crore this financial year as part of its revival plan.

BSNL has fixed the prices of the identified lands in Tuni (6,377 sq mts), Store Yard compound in Palakollu (4,180 sq mts), and Telephone Exchange Compound in Kondapalli (6,000 sq mts) at Rs 12.94 crore, Rs 11.19 crore, and Rs 11.02 crore respectively, said BSNL AP Telecom Circle Chief General Manager M Seshachalam during a press meet at the circle office on Friday.

He informed that the BSNL AP Telecom Circle is monetising land parcels and buildings that have become surplus due to the evolution of new technologies leading to the miniaturisation of equipment.