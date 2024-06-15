In a first, skill census to be taken up to boost employment in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA : In a first-of-its-kind initiative in India, the NDA government in Andhra Pradesh is going to conduct a Skill Census to identify and catalogue the skills of individuals across the State.

This ambitious project is designed to promote workforce productivity by ensuring targeted training and increased employability.

TDP supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu shared the concept of skill census while releasing the NDA’s electoral manifesto. The exercise is expected to revolutionise the State’s workforce by aligning individual skills with appropriate training programmes, thereby enhancing the overall efficiency and employability of the youth.

The manifesto also pledged payment of Rs3,000 as monthly financial assistance to unemployed youth, which will be provided to them until they secure jobs. This is part of the broader promise by the NDA State government to create 20 lakh jobs over the next five years, ensuring substantial support to the State’s unemployed youth.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad issued a notification in the Gazette on Friday on Skill Census stating that APSSDC will be the Nodal agency for conducting the Skill Census and it should take immediate and necessary action.

The Gazette emphasized that to achieve the goal, a detailed survey of the existing workforce and demographic trends will be used to map the supply scenario with the objectives including Assessing Skill Profiles, Skill Needs, Skill Disparities(gaps), Informing Policy Decisions and Empowering Individuals.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Birudu Ravi Babu, Scientist-C at the Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh, Vizianagaram, stated that the Skill Census, along with the socio-economic promises, highlights the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance’s commitment to skill development, employment, and social welfare in AP.

These initiatives will significantly shape the future workforce and the state’s overall development. The census will identify students’ skills and, if necessary, the government will offer skill development programmes to improve their employability.

Prof. BJM Reddy, Placement Officer, Adikavi Nannaya University, said: “Skill Census is significant in the context of aligning Andhra Pradesh’s workforce with industrial demands and improving overall employability in the state. By bridging the gap between the skills provided by institutions and those required by industries, we can ensure that training programmes are aligned with market needs.

“This alignment enhances the effectiveness of skill development initiatives, ultimately generating employability in AP. The government should train the youth in tune with skill requirements relevant to economic growth, meeting industry needs, and filling the gap between academia and industry. Recognizing various skills in different students is essential as every student has unique talents.”