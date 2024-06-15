Jagan should attend Assembly and raise public issues: Ex-MP

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : Former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar said YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should attend the Assembly, and raise the people’s issues despite the drubbing suffered by his party in the elections, which won 11 Assembly seats only.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, he said, “Victory or defeat in the elections is quite common in a democratic system.”

DMK president M Karunanidhi and AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa, who served as Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, had suffered drubbing at the hustings. But, they managed to come back to power in the next elections by championing the cause of people, he recounted. “Hence, Jagan should first come to reality, accept the defeat and attend the Assembly. Certainly, the YSRC will bounce back to power in the next elections in 2029 if it wins the people’s trust,” he felt.

The former MP opined that the liquor policy of YSRC government, and its vengeance politics were the reasons for the defeat of the party in the elections. “Jagan should correct his indifferent attitude and mingle with the people,” he suggested. On tripartite alliance, he said the TDP had forged an alliance with the BJP due to the initiative of Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan. “Without Pawan Kalyan there is no question of alliance between the TDP and the BJP. Now, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has become a key player in the national politics,” he said.

Now, Naidu should focus on getting Special Category Status by bringing pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, besides ensuring that the Centre fulfils all the promises made to AP at the time of bifurcation. The Chief Minister should use his political experience and talent to ensure that A comes out of the financial crisis with the help of Centre, he said.

Referring to the election outcome in Odisha, the former MP said, “We should learn lessons from the neighbouring State in constructive politics. Even after a humiliating defeat, BJD chief and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik attended the swearing-in ceremony of BJP Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in Bhubaneswar. They complemented each other.” Unfortunately, a worst situation prevailed in AP. Former chief minister Jagan did not attend the swearing-in ceremony of Naidu. The TDP chief also did not attend the oath taking ceremony of Jagan in 2019. “Both the leaders should set aside politics, and maintain the decorum,” he suggested.