Six killed, five others injured in road mishap in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA : As many as six persons were killed and five others were seriously injured in a ghastly road accident that took place near Seethanapalli village of Kruttivennu mandal in Krishna district on Friday early morning.

The victims were identified as Revu Bhushanam of Yanam, Gandi Dharma Vara Prasad (27) of Kadapa, P Kanaka Raju (34) of Amalapuram, Chinta Lovaraju (34) and M Somaraju (30) of Konaseema, and Iyyappan Jayaraman (42) from Tamil Nadu.

According to police, the incident took place when a mini truck reportedly attempted to overtake a wooden logs-laden tractor and collided with another container coming in the opposite direction.

“Drivers of both the vehicles along with three others died on the spot while another person succumbed while being shifted to hospital. Five persons were injured in the mishap,” the police informed.

Minister Kollu Ravindra visited the injured being treated at Machilipatnam hospital and said that the State government has announced `5 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased.