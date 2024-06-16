Amaravati Capital will be completed in two years: Ponguru Narayana

NELLORE: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Ponguru Narayana has reiterated his commitment to complete the construction of Amaravati Capital City within two years, as originally envisioned by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to make it one of the top five cities globally.

Hitting out at the YSRC regime for increasing taxes and introducing the burdensome garbage tax, Narayana recounted that the TDP government did not increase municipal taxes even once during its five year term earlier.

Upon his visit to Nellore on Saturday for the first time after being inducted into the State Cabinet, Narayana received a tumultuous welcome from TDP cadre, turning his residence into a hub of celebrations.

Addressing the media, he expressed his gratitude to the people for giving their massive mandate to him in the elections, and vowed to honour their trust by delivering good governance.

Narayana recalled his previous tenure as the Municipal Administration Minister from 2014 to 2019, during which he implemented several reforms and sanctioned 11 lakh houses for the poor. Now, as the Municipal Administration Minister, Narayana said he will lay greater emphasis on Amaravati Capital City project.

Speaking on the status of Amaravati project, he said land pooling notification was issued on January 1, 2015, and by February 28, 34,000 acres were given by farmers for the development of State capital, demonstrating their trust in Naidu’s leadership. Tenders worth Rs 48,000 crore were invited for development works, and Rs 9,000 crore was spent to complete 90% of the buildings meant for officials. Narayana lamented that all the efforts were rendered futile by the YSRC regime, which came up with the controversial three-capital proposal, leaving the State without a definitive capital city.

“The NDA government is committed to providing good governance, and completing the Amaravati capital city project on a priority basis,” the MAUD Minister added.