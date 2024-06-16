Andhra Pradesh government renames Spandana programme

VIJAYAWADA: Revamping the existing system, the NDA government issued orders on Saturday renaming the Spandana programme as ‘Public Grievance Redressal System’. This order will come into force with immediate effect.

As per the GO issued by Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad, given the highest priority attached to the redressal of public grievances, the government has examined the utility and functionality of the Spandana grievance mechanism and noticed that it requires a complete overhaul.

Hence, it was decided to revive the redressal mechanism to make it people-friendly. It was also proposed to rechristen the nomenclature. Stressing that the grievance redressal of citizens plays a key role in public administration, the government has directed the District Collectors to dispense with the existing ‘Spandana’ title and conduct the grievance redressal system with generic name Public Grievance Redressal System.