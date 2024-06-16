Ensure all schools get basic facilities within one year: Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: “The education system in our State needs radical changes, and we are committed to making it happen,” asserted Minister for Human Resource Development, IT, Electronics and Communication Nara Lokesh.

Holding a review meeting with senior officials of the Education Department at his residence in Undavalli on Saturday, he directed them to ensure that all the schools in the State are equipped with basic facilities within one year. All pending works, including phase-2 and phase-3 of school renovation initiated by the previous regime should be completed at the earliest, he said.

Enquiring about the quality of the mid-day meal served to students, he sought a detailed report from BR Ambedkar, Director of the Mid-Day Meal Scheme, on measures to be taken to improve the quality of food. Lokesh asked the officials to study sanitation and hygiene policies of the Delhi government and report on how they could be replicated in State schools. Additionally, he sought data on student migration from government to private schools in the past five years and the reasons for it, besides the drop-out rate during the same period. The officials were also asked to submit a report on the number of schools closed down in the past five years and the reasons it.