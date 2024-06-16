Ensure supply of quality inputs in Kharif: Atchan

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Agriculture K Atchannaidu held a review meeting with senior officials of the department regarding Kharif crop and provision of financial assistance to farmers. He also took stock of the agriculture allied sectors.

With the Kharif season commencing already, the minister was briefed about the action plan and the proposed distribution of seeds and fertilisers to farmers.

He directed the officials to ensure that there was no shortage of seeds or fertilizers, and no compromise on the quality of farm inputs. Discussing the provision of financial aid to farmers under PM Kisan, which is scheduled to be credited to beneficiaries on June 18, the minister directed the agriculture officials to be always available to farmers.