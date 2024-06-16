Locals name bridge after Collector in Konaseema

AMALAPURAM: Honouring the district Collector for his tireless efforts and commitment for the development of the region, local leaders of Mamidikuduru mandal and the Konaseema district panchayat officer named the newly constructed bridge after Himanshu Shukla.

The resolution to name the bridge, Himanshu Shukla Rama Setu which connects Lutukurru and Pasarlapudi villages, was passed unanimously.

This vital infrastructure project, which is expected to be completed withing 15 days, will benefit the habitations of Lutukurru, Komarada, Makannapalem, Adurru, Madakapalli and Gogannamatham under Pasarlapudi Lanka Gram Panchayat of Mamidikuduru mandal.

The construction, costing approximately Rs 1.01 crore was made possible through various grants. The funding included Rs 25 lakh from the MPLADS, Rs 35 lakh from Zilla Parishad funds, and Rs 41.20 lakh from the District Mineral Fund.

Forming a critical link to Amalapuram town, this 75-feet long and 25.6-feet wide bridge is set to transform the daily lives of around 15,000 people belonging to seven villages.

Previously, the villagers faced numerous challenges due to the dilapidated condition of the old gravel and cement path, which often became impassable during heavy rains, leading to flooding of crop fields and disrupting daily commute.

District Panchayat Officer Rambabu highlighted the significant impact of the new bridge, noting that it would ensure the proper drainage of water.